The new facility marks iland’s 10th global cloud region providing customers secure access to DRaaS, IaaS and BaaS services.

iland announced a new cloud region in Canada with the opening of its new data center facility in Toronto, Ontario, joining nine other cloud regions in Los Angeles, Dallas, Washington, D.C., London, Manchester, Amsterdam, Singapore, Melbourne and Sydney. The new iland cloud region provides access to the company’s full suite of secure cloud services built on iland’s Secure Cloud Platform. The platform includes Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS), Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), Backup as a Service (BaaS), and backup services for Office 365, in addition to Cloud Object Storage available later in the year.

iland’s first cloud region in Canada

The Toronto facility is iland’s first cloud region in Canada with plans for an additional Canadian location later this year. Brian Ussher, iland president and co-founder said,