Cloud computing security and data center and company Illumio is also known as the leader of the Zero Trust segmentation has announced Illumio CloudSecure. Illumio CloudSecure is a novel system that provides companies and organizations agentless visibility. Also, enables teams to access and utilize dynamic cloud workload policies. Teams will be able to use native controls in their hybrid, multi-cloud, and public environments to access those cloud workload policies.

Cloud Infrastructure

Consulting and technology research company Gartner inc. says that by 2023 more than %70 of the enterprise workloads are expected to be deployed in cloud services and infrastructure. This number was %40 in 2020, an expected %30 increase in mere 3 years. While it is true that companies and enterprises will be needing cloud services to globalize themselves and to be a part of the ever-growing digital transformation of companies, they also be needing purpose-built services to address the security needs of these dynamic cloud environments.

Illumio CloudSecure offers its users visibility into the full spectrum of their cloud-native infrastructure, cloud-managed containers, serverless computing, cloud-managed database instances, infrastructure-as-a-service, and other platform-as-a-service resources in a unified interface.

Illumio’s new solution provides real-time insights on cloud-native application traffic, security policy, usage, access, and risk exposure. Ideal Zero Trust policies across cloud accounts and providers are recommended and builder automatically by the solution. PJ Kirner, CTO, and co-founder of Illumio said,

“The growing complexity of inter-cloud and data center communications makes it particularly challenging for organizations to understand and properly protect their environments, which often leaves the door wide open for attackers. Illumio CloudSecure builds resiliency into organizations’ multi-cloud environments to dramatically reduce the fallout of attacks. Illumio CloudSecure is the only cloud-native, agentless application visibility and control solution that can be quickly deployed to provide a single interface to understand and mitigate risk across the multi-cloud, hybrid cloud, and on-premises data center environments. This means users can see all communications between workloads and applications across their distributed business estate, understand and respond to threats, and ultimately better protect their organizations.”

