ImmuniWeb announced that to support the society amid the propagation of crisis the company decided to support organizations and businesses most in need. The company will provide a bundle of our solutions for $500,000 value for organizations and companies now migrating their workflow into the digital space because of coronavirus. ImmuniWeb will notably help:

Rapidly identify external attack perimeter, including unprotected public cloud and APIs, vulnerable web and mobile apps, exposed databases and backups.

Measure and scorecard security and compliance risks in actionable and easily consumable manner for informed and risk-based security testing and defense.

Conduct PCI DSS and GDRP audits of business-critical web and mobile apps for all known security and privacy flaws, misconfigurations and weaknesses, including SANS Top 25.

Spot stolen or leaked credentials and other confidential information on the Dark Web, cybercrime marketplaces and web resources like Pastebin.

Implement a continuous security monitoring with instant notifications about emerging threats and security issues.

Eligibility Criteria:

The following entities are eligible to get support within the program:

International organizations or governmental entities in Europe, Canada or US.

Or:

A solvent business existing for at least 2 years, and

Incorporated in Europe, Canada or US, and

With 30% or less of revenue stemming from online sales in 2019, and

With 70% or more revenue is to shift online in Q2 2020 because of Covid-19.

Fast Track

Governmental agencies fighting Covid-19

Suppliers of medical equipment and essential goods

Eligible businesses can apply by sending ImmuniWeb an email with the description of the shift to the online space, list of web or mobile apps, cloud or SaaS systems and indicate contact details. ImmuniWeb Discovery, On-Demand, and MobileSuite services are covered by the program.