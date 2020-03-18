CloudLinux’s security solution Imunify360 provides a secure and reliable web hosting service. It has multi-layered defense architecture that ensures precision targeting and eradication of malware and viruses. The company launched the Imunify360 v.4.5.6. This new version of Imunify360 comes with new features, security and performance improvements, and fixes.

No control panel version

Stand-alone (“no control panel”) version of Imunify360 is now available. Users can directly install a regular Imunify360 on a server, without the need of a particular control panel, like cPanel, DirectAdmin, or Plesk. For the installation of the Imunify360 in a stand-alone mode on a server, users should follow 4 steps including, install and configure the prerequisites.

Configure the Imunify360 integrations like authentication or mod security configuration; install Imunify360; change default Imunify360 settings to reflect their needs.

Greg Zemskov, Head of Product, Imunify360 talked about the new release:

During v4.5 development we were mainly focused on performance improvements, implementation of mail brute-force attacks protection and group management for IPs. And, finally, we introduced the ability to run Imunify360 on a server without a control panel. Besides that, we improved our server-side heuristics, WAF rules, and malware signatures. So now we can provide a higher level of security to our customers and cover significantly more attacks and threats than in the previous versions.

More secure, more manageable

The Imunify360 v.4.5.6. features PAM module that provides comprehensive protection against brute-force IMAP/POP3 attacks targeting Exim+Dovecot.

In addition to these features, it enables also After combining several servers into a management group in the Cloud Linux Network (CLN), managing IPs in the Imunify360 within that particular group is possible. It enables users to block/whitelist particular IPs among the servers in those groups.

Users who want to upgrade to the new Imunify360 version 4.5 can find needed commands on Imunify360’s blog.