Hybrid infrastructure solutions provider, INAP appointed Joe Corvaia as Executive Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer. Corvaia will be responsible for the company’s growth and global go-to-market strategy and execution in his new role. Corvaia joins the company from Oracle, where he served as the Group Vice President for the Cloud ISV Ecosystem, responsible for North America sales and go-to-market efforts for SaaS, platform, and data providers building and innovating on Oracle’s global cloud infrastructure platform.

24 years of experience

Corvaia has over 24 years of experience related to public cloud, hybrid cloud, networking, security, and managed services. Before his role at Oracle, Corvaia was Vice President of Cloud Pursuit. Joe Corvaia Executive Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer of INAP said,

“We are only in the first few innings of a decades-long infrastructure transformation within the enterprise data center. It has become apparent to most technology leaders that to properly serve the needs of their organizations, the future is not a single cloud destination, but rather a mix of multi-platform, hybrid infrastructure environments. I’m extremely excited to join INAP, where we have a unique opportunity to leverage our full-stack portfolio of hyper-connected data centers, secure and performant private cloud, bare metal and virtual data center solutions, low-latency network, and next-generation managed services to solve the toughest enterprise cloud challenges. Our solution offerings are now bolstered by INAP’s healthy balance sheet and blue-chip ownership group, allowing us to better invest in our clients and enable them to flexibly adapt, innovate and transform at their own pace. I look forward to helping INAP drive its next phase of growth.”

