Indeed has selected AWS. Indeed will migrate more than 30 petabytes of data to AWS as a part of the multi-year agreement. Indeed will also migrate its customer-facing products, business-critical workloads, and legacy databases to AWS. Indeed announced that the company expects to reduce its global data center footprint by 40% while streamlining its overall IT operations. Indeed stated that migrating to AWS will enhance the site’s availability and reliability to give users around the world better performance.

Business-critical workloads

The company is leveraging the breadth and depth of AWS services, including analytics, machine learning, managed databases, compute, storage, serverless, security, and data warehousing, to accelerate innovation of new customer-facing products and services. Doug Gray, SVP and General Manager of Platforms at Indeed said,

“AWS is our preferred choice for cloud infrastructure and services, and we are excited to provide our data platform users with the increased availability, performance, and security that come with running on AWS. By giving our developers access to the wide range of AWS services, we are empowering them to build the most powerful and efficient tools so that we can continue to deliver on our mission to help people get jobs.”

Stay tuned for up-to-date Cloud Computing News