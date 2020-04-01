Digilocker, a national cloud document locker, offers every citizen 1 GB of storage for helping to slow the spread of coronavirus. DigiLocker is defined as a flagship initiative of the Ministry of Electronics & IT (MeitY) under the Digital India program.

Fight against COVID-19 pandemic

Digilocker provides access to authentic digital documents such as the contentious Aadhaar national biometric identifier or driving licenses to citizen’s digital document wallets. It is open for commercial users too. Because of COVID-19 pandemic rages, India promotes the service as a hands-free way to produce documents.

The Indian government also advises to use contactless payments during the crisis and to use its tax and court systems apps as prevention. According to Digilocker’s statistics, the number of users bumped and reached four million users in August 2019. The Indian government is also advising on the need to regularly clean smartphones.