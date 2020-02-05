Indian managed cloud hosting company WIPL announced that it has entered into an agreement with Plesk.

WIPL, headquartered in India, announced that it is not offering Plesk, one of the most popular server, website and WordPress management platforms, proven on servers, sites, apps, hosting and cloud businesses. With the deal, WIPL will include Plesk in its hosting services. With a 19 years old solid track record, WIPL is a customer-oriented company that acts as a Managed Service Provider to support businesses of all sizes from across 35 countries.

Single and secure user interface

Ravish Gupta, CEO of WIPL said,

“We are increasingly extending into adjacent areas. With the unique Plesk management platform, we will offer greater convenience to our customers with the ability to manage their web apps and technologies using a single and secure user interface in the most cost-appropriate setting.”

Nils Hueneke, CEO of Plesk said,