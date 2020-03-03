Indonesia president Joko Widodo has promised Microsoft a simple regulation to allow it to invest in a data center in the country.

President Joko Widodo has promised Microsoft during his speech at Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW) that it will create a simple regulation for a possible data center investment in the country. As the House of Representatives’ deliberation of a data protection bill continues to lag, the bill mandates the formation of an independent data protection authority (DPA) that will be responsible for monitoring and analyzing personal data usage by corporations. DPA won’t interfere with technological developments. Widodo also stated that the government would continue to improve the network across the country and the digital economy’s importance to market local products.

$130 bn in 2025

Indonesia’s digital economy expected to triple in value to $130 billion in 2025, which was $40 billion in 2019. Widodo said, “Microsoft would like to immediately invest in Indonesia, so we will decide within a week to issue a simple regulation to support investment in a data center. We predict that businesses will continue improving after the development of our telecommunication infrastructure.” after his meeting with Satya Nadella, Microsoft’s CEO.