Infor announced that Gartner Inc. has positioned Infor CloudSuite in the Visionaries quadrant of the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud ERP for Product-Centric Enterprises. Infor was positioned highest for the ability to execute in the Visionaries quadrant.

ERP vendors will rebrand themselves

In its Magic Quadrant for Cloud ERP for Product-Centric Enterprises, Gartner notes that, “By 2022, 30% of large enterprises will have moved to a platform- and product-centric approach with standardized ERP capabilities at the platform core.” In addition, the report stated, “By 2025, the top four ERP vendors will rebrand themselves as business platform providers.”

Soma Somasundaram, Infor chief technology officer and president of products said:

“We believe Infor’s placement as a Visionary in this Gartner Magic Quadrant recognizes our ability to provide CloudSuites that are designed to serve certain specific needs of a variety of industries, including manufacturing, healthcare, distribution, public sector, retail and hospitality. Infor’s CloudSuites utilize our leading technology platform, Infor OS to power next-generation user experiences, integrations and workflows, which are designed to help increase productivity and collaboration. Infor CloudSuites deliver back-office operations, key industry analytics and reporting – along with mobile access and implementation accelerators – in an effort to help lower companies’ risks and help keep them current with the latest innovations. This can provide enterprises with agility and flexibility to help drive performance and scalability and assist in reducing time-to-value.”

According to the Magic Quadrant report, “Gartner defines a product-centric cloud ERP suite as a set of loosely coupled products comprising: