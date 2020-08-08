Enterprise cloud data management provider Informatica, announced an expanded strategic partnership with Google Cloud. The expanded partnership includes a new joint go-to-market initiative to accelerate analytics with BigQuery and SAP on Google Cloud. Informatica also stated that Informatica Intelligent Cloud Services (IICS) is available on Google Cloud Marketplace and Informatica Change Data Capture (CDC) will integrate with BigQuery. Thus deployment and billing are also fully integrated for Google Cloud customers. The CDC support for BigQuery will also enable enterprises using Google Cloud to easily modernize their data warehouses.

Key features provided by Informatica Cloud:

Ease of Use: There is no learning curve for users leveraging this feature as it’s just a click at runtime to change default mapping running mode from batch to CDC. By simply changing the mode from batch to CDC, users can change the behavior of their DI mapping to run in CDC mode for writing only changed data to BigQuery.

Ensures Full Recovery: Unlike most other vendors, Informatica Cloud platform does not use intermediate staging locations or files for recovery. The IICS connector creates temporary state tables within BigQuery to ensure accuracy and data recovery in case of job failure.

Transformations/Expressions: With a wide range of transformations and expressions available for users to implement their business logic, Informatica’s new CDC target support automatically inherits these integration capabilities and empowers the user to leverage them in their CDC workloads.

Rik Tamm-Daniels, VP, Strategic Ecosystems and Technology at Informatica said,