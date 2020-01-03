Informatica has announced that its Board of Directors has named Amit Walia Chief Executive Officer.

Amit Walia, who most recently served as Informatica’s President of Products and Marketing, has been announced as the new CEO by the Board of Directors. Amit succeeds Anil Chakravarthy, who is stepping down from his role as CEO after leading the Company during a period of meaningful transformation and growth to pursue other professional opportunities.

Joined in 2013

Amit, has been an integral member of Informatica’s leadership team since joining the Company in 2013. Previously, as President of Products and Marketing, Amit was responsible for Informatica’s product strategy, product management, product development, user experience, strategic ecosystems strategy and global marketing function. He previously served as Informatica’s Executive Vice President and Chief Product Officer, where he spearheaded the Company’s innovation journey across all parts of the Enterprise Cloud Data Management market.

Amit Walia said:

“I am honored to serve as CEO during this extraordinary era of digital transformation, as Informatica is perfectly positioned to capitalize on this shift and help customers unleash the power of data. We are privileged to have a great customer base, an amazing team of employees across the globe, and a unique leadership position in all the markets where we compete. I look forward to working closely with the Company’s Board and leadership team to continue building upon the exceptional transformation we have executed over the past few years and scale a long-term innovation-driven organization. Our best days are truly ahead of us.”

