Ingram Micro Cloud announced that its team has achieved 200 AWS certifications in total. With certifications, the company is invested in continuous development to deliver depth in skill to build and manage cloud infrastructure.

Cloud service expertise

Ingram Micro Cloud offers cloud service expertise to partners as an Amazon Web Services Advanced Consulting Partner and AWS Distributor. 200 AWS certifications accomplishment sets a new benchmark of technical expertise and also marks a significant differentiator in the AWS ecosystem.

The company announced a Strategic Collaboration Agreement with Amazon Web Services in March that aims to maximize AWS practices for its partners. It also allows the company to provide its partners with new opportunities allowing them to meet customer needs, expand their IaaS business, and drive the geographic reach and footprint of AWS and its partners. With the agreement, Ingram Micro Cloud is dedicated to improving the number of skilled associates and the quality of skill the team brings to the partners.

Duncan Robinson, vice president of portfolio management at Ingram Micro Cloud said,

“Building the best cloud infrastructure requires deep technical knowledge and experience, and our team of experts globally are constantly honing their skills and staying on top of new disciplines in the sector. Reaching 200 AWS Certifications is an exciting milestone and demonstrates our commitment to offering our partners cutting-edge, agile solutions.”

