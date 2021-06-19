Cloud solution and services marketplace operator, Ingram Micro Cloud announced its new Marketplace-as-a-Service model. The new offering allows reseller partners to launch their cloud marketplace and grow with cloud subscription management and billing, which provides a quick path to commercialize and sell their products and services.

Flexibility to scale and service delivery automation

The new model offers flexibility to scale, automation of service delivery, billing and invoicing, and visibility on product margins, pricing structure, and bundling. Resellers will also be able to inherit Ingram Micro Cloud’s product catalog on their storefront to increase its cross-selling opportunities.

The Marketplace-as-a-Service model also allows resellers to establish a customer-facing storefront, at a significantly lower total cost of ownership. The company stated that the new model will continue to offer a high level of flexibility and automation through integrating with the existing tools and systems, using Marketplace API and other platform integration capabilities. Victor Baez, vice president of Ingram Micro Cloud said,

“By combining our powerful marketplace technology, industry expertise and comprehensive product catalog, we’ve achieved a world-class Marketplace-as-a-Service that we expect will fundamentally transform our reseller partners’ cloud businesses. Rather than taking a one-size-fits-all approach, Ingram Micro Cloud continues to add features and functionalities for its reseller partners, to keep pace with the dynamic needs and opportunities of the channel.”

