Ingram Micro Cloud announced the appointment of Victor Baez as vice president of global cloud channel sales and Rony Lerner as vice president of engineering. Baez will lead the sales team and delivers on growth and revenue goals. Lerner will oversee technical strategy and execution, thought leadership and innovation, intellectual property protection, and research and development.

To strengthen cloud executive leadership team

They will work under the company’s cloud executive leadership team that is dedicated to curating key technologies and services for channel resellers to build or expand their own cloud ecosystem that is key to fueling the success of global technology startups.

Nimesh Davé, president of Ingram Micro Cloud, said,

“Both Victor and Rony bring a wealth of experience and expertise that will be integral to helping Ingram Micro Cloud realize our important mission of enabling and ensuring the success of cloud through what we call ‘More as a Service’. We welcome them to our team and look forward to their experience and enthusiasm as we provide more innovation, more technical expertise and more value to our reselling partners.”

Prior to this, Victor Baez leaded security, cloud and infrastructure technology organizations at VMware, where he ran worldwide security channel sales after the Carbon Black acquisition. He also held multiple leadership roles at Microsoft, including the management of worldwide distribution and Indirect Channels. He received his MBA from the University of Chicago.

Rony Lerner, the new vice president of engineering of Micro Cloud, has more than 20-year background in software development, security, and product development to Ingram Micro Cloud. Prior to this, he served as the vice president of engineering and cloud operations at Cedexis. Lerner also worked as the VP of Research and Development at Tripwire and led the R&D team at Quest Software, overseeing the release of more than 40 products. He graduated from Technion – Israeli Institute of Technology with a B.Sc. in Computer Science.