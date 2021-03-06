Cloud solutions and services marketplace operator, Ingram Micro Cloud introduces White-Label Marketplace, a robust feature for resellers to publish and launch their own branded marketplace on the Ingram Micro Cloud Marketplace. With White-Label Marketplace, reseller partners can automate their own cloud business and increase sales by offering solutions on the Ingram Micro Cloud Marketplace, while providing access to a selection of self-branded services.

Unlocking powerful new possibilities

According to the announcement, users will be able to configure, customize and brand their White-Label Marketplace with a few clicks, maintaining the same intuitive look and feel of Ingram Micro Cloud’s in-panel Cloud Marketplace. Resellers can also enable marketing tools like banners and logos, use their own domain name, and set featured products, pricing, and special promotions. Victor Baez, Vice President of Global Cloud Channel Sales, Ingram Micro Cloud, said,

“Innovation and differentiation are critical to success in the cloud. Our partners know Ingram Micro Cloud is committed to continually expand the solutions we provide for our resellers and partners, and our White-Label Marketplace unlocks powerful new possibilities. By sharing our robust marketplace technology, combined with our vast catalog, our White-Label Marketplace enables resellers to brand each marketplace to their own specification.”

See more Cloud Computing News