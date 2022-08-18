Ingram Micro Cloud announced the launch of its new partner program, the ULTRA Membership Program , available in the United States and Canada.

, available in the United States and Canada. The program premium insights and resources to channel partners seeking to grow and scale their businesses faster.

The membership is best suited for growth and solution-oriented Value-Added Resellers and Managed Service Providers .

Ingram Micro Cloud, the operator of one of the world’s largest cloud marketplaces for the channel, introduced a new program that aims to help partners grow their customer bases. The ULTRA Membership Program is now available through the Ingram Micro Cloud Marketplace in the United States and Canada. It offers premium insights and resources to channel partners.

Premium insights and resources

Ingram Micro Cloud’s new program is designed to help Value-Added Resellers and Managed Service Providers to expand their customer networks and increase profitability. It comes with multiple solutions providing partners with actionable insights, personal consulting and leadership, automation-for-growth tools, and exclusive offers to grow and retain end customers.

Ingram Micro Cloud stated that the membership is ideal for growth and solution-oriented VARs and early-scale MSPs. The new program is a paid structured membership program, allowing partners to streamline customer success and drive value. At $199 per month, the subscription’s benefits are split across four distinctive categories:

ULTRA Insights: Providing partner-specific lead opportunities, end customer retention reports, whitespace analysis to visualize key growth areas, skill enablement, and access to certification courses.

ULTRA Automation: Supplying free user licenses for the CloudBlue Professional Services Automation tool (CloudBlue PSA) white-label marketplace PRO, advanced integrations of their current PSA, ERP, or CRM tools, and more.

ULTRA Knowhow: Offering certified expertise for demand generation, customer success management, expert support, and more.

ULTRA Exclusives: Permitting access to special channel incentive programs, practice development engagements, certification vouchers, and more.

Eric Gitter, executive director of global customer success at Ingram Micro Cloud said,

« Partners seeking advanced insight into their recurring and consumption-based business and requiring consulting to take action on this data and the automation tools to scale, will be delighted to find that the ULTRA Membership Program is their one-stop-shop for actionable, big-picture, strategic thinking. The aim of the ULTRA Membership Program is to broaden the scope of what’s been traditionally available to channel partners, from a strategic perspective, to solve a wider array of pain points, empower VARs and MSPs in overcoming challenges, and enable them to scale by expanding their networks. »