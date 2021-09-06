AWS Advanced Consulting Partner and AWS Distributor, Ingram Micro Cloud announced a new global Strategic Collaboration Agreement with the cloud giant. The new agreement is a multi-year joint investment that aims to accelerate the growth of AWS Partners globally with Ingram Micro Cloud.

9-step IaaS Practice Building

With the agreement, the duo will accelerate initiatives to increase reach and footprint in their existing geographic markets and also expand into new markets across EMEA, LATAM, and ASEAN. The company also plans to scale AWS adoption with emerging ISVs, while driving greater adoption of AWS solutions with SMB customers.

Ingram Micro Cloud also announced its expectations to broaden relationships with Emerging and Growth System Integrator and Value-added Reseller partners for AWS through its partner enablement and support initiatives. The company aims to help partners to build a healthy AWS practice by leveraging Ingram Micro Cloud’s 9-step IaaS Practice Building methodology. The initiatives cover sales enablement, practice development, technical enablement, and business and financial support services. Nimesh Dave, president of Ingram Micro Cloud said,

“In addition to further strengthening our strategic relationship with AWS, this global agreement underscores the critical imperative of the IaaS business for Ingram Micro Cloud. We are thrilled to collaborate with AWS in bringing our skills, services, products, and overall channel knowledge to help our partners find success with AWS at an accelerated pace.”

