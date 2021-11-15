Ingram Micro Cloud is now distributing a full range of Amazon Web Services products and services to its reseller network in Hungary and Poland. AWS Advanced Consulting Partner and AWS Distributor, Ingram Micro Cloud signed a Strategic Collaboration Agreement with the cloud giant in March of this year. The agreement aims to extend the global reach and footprint of AWS and its partners globally.

Global expansion

With the agreement, Ingram Micro Cloud will be able to deliver a complete portfolio of AWS solutions in Hungary and Poland, in addition to its recent launches in France, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand, which were part of a series of authorizations in 2021. Ingram Micro expects its partners to see new opportunities to meet customer needs and expand their IaaS business, with the AWS agreement.

The duo is working together to bolster the company’s skills and offerings while developing new resources to support channel partners in managing end customers. Ingram Micro Cloud’s AWS Cloud Center of Excellence team has over 200 AWS Certifications, AWS Professional Services, AWS Managed Services, AWS Well-Architected Services, AWS Operations and Billing Services, and more. Attila Virágh, Managing Director of Ingram Micro Hungary said,

“The distribution alliance between Ingram Micro Cloud and AWS in our region is a great strategic milestone for us. Teaming further with AWS brings tremendous opportunity and additional business value to our channel partners within the cloud ecosystem by helping them execute at scale, and quickly meet the business needs of their customers.”

