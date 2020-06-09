Ingram Micro Cloud‘s Illuminate program designed to deliver exclusive services, promotions, and offerings to resellers. Illuminate program helps resellers that are actively navigating through the APN journey. Illuminate for AWS offers specific insights on how to best leverage available resources and benefits across four pillars subjects:

Coaching, marketing, sales, technical

COACHING: Receive coaching to support you through roadblocks, keep you on track with deadlines and help you achieve your goal.

MARKETING: Unlock a variety of benefits to aid in your marketing and customer demand generation activities.

SALES: Access tools and resources to assist in your assessments, train your sales teams, develop go-to-market strategies and more.

TECHNICAL: Leverage our technical resources to efficiently resolve issues, help you win more business, and enable you through your AWS journey.

Adam Christensen, VP of global marketing at Ingram Micro Cloud said,