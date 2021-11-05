Ingram Micro Cloud announced that its flagship event, Ingram Micro Cloud Summit will be held on May 17-19, 2022, in Miami Beach, Florida. The event is expected to attract over 1,500 attendees worldwide. The theme of the event, A Future of Even More, aims to bring channel technology providers, resellers and services partners, enterprises, and channel allies together.

A Future of Even More

The event includes insightful keynotes from Admiral William McRaven, filmmaker Jimmy Chin, AWS Channel Chief Doug Yeum, and various other high-profile speakers. In the summit, there are over 60 breakout sessions about topics such as digital marketing tactics to in-depth technical knowledge.

At the event, attendees will be able to network with peers and experience the newest technology solutions in action from top vendors. Ingram Micro Cloud also stated that the event will be in full compliance with all local health and safety measures. Registration for the event will be live on November 15. Nimesh Davé, president of Ingram Micro Cloud said,

“The global partners who join us in Miami Beach will help us usher in the next phase of growth in cloud and unlock strategies to scale. By learning more about the latest cloud solutions, including cybersecurity and IaaS technologies, our partners can uncover exciting, new ways to leverage these cutting-edge technologies.”

