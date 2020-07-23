Ingram Micro Cloud surpassed 10 million managed seats on its source for innovative cloud services and solutions, Ingram Micro Cloud Marketplace. The Ingram Micro Cloud Marketplace is an automated, end-to-end e-commerce platform that enables resellers to provision services within minutes, purchase preset bundles to increase their profit margin and streamline their back-office operations with consolidated control. This important milestone for the Ingram Micro Cloud represents a 100 percent increase over the prior year.
The company also stated that, since Cloud Marketplace’s launch, Ingram Micro Cloud has invested over $600 Million in developing and acquiring technologies in 11 years. Nimesh Davé, president at Ingram Micro Cloud and CloudBlue said,
“This phenomenal growth rate is a testament to the vital role we play as the largest cloud marketplace for the channel in the world. It’s also an achievement that exemplifies how we’re successfully empowering resellers to do more as we launch our More as a Service brand campaign. And Cloud Marketplace is the one place resellers can go to find the technology they need to solve the world’s most challenging business problems and the resources and support to monetize their own IP.”
