Ingram Micro Cloud surpassed 10 million managed seats on its source for innovative cloud services and solutions, Ingram Micro Cloud Marketplace. The Ingram Micro Cloud Marketplace is an automated, end-to-end e-commerce platform that enables resellers to provision services within minutes, purchase preset bundles to increase their profit margin and streamline their back-office operations with consolidated control. This important milestone for the Ingram Micro Cloud represents a 100 percent increase over the prior year.

$600 investment since 2009

The company also stated that, since Cloud Marketplace’s launch, Ingram Micro Cloud has invested over $600 Million in developing and acquiring technologies in 11 years. Nimesh Davé, president at Ingram Micro Cloud and CloudBlue said,