Ingram Micro started to offer all-in-one compute- and storage-as-a-service solutions from Veeam and Zadara. The templated and customizable Veeam backup and Zadara cloud compute and storage solution sets solve the hybrid infrastructure and storage needs and want of today’s distributed enterprise.

Expanded relationship

Ingram Micro’s state-of-the-art Integration Center was established in 2018; the Mira Loma-based Integration Center builds technology from the ground up to spec or specialization. Both Veeam and Zadara leverage the qualified engineering skill and solutions expertise found within Ingram Micro’s Integration Center to extend their reach into the channel and deliver a better and differentiated partner experience.

Ryan Grant, executive director, Integrated Solutions, Ingram Micro, said,

“In today’s ’do business from anywhere’ environment, corporations want and need secure and scalable storage and compute solutions that can be consumed as a service and managed remotely with ease and greater efficiency. By bringing Veeam backup and Zadara Cloud Services to market together, we are shortening the sales and deployment cycles for our channel partners around two of the most in-demand solutions – dependable enterprise backup and secure compute and storage cloud services.”

Ingram Micro, Veeam, and Zadara offer channel partners access to varying training modules available on-demand to educate further and enable. Members of Ingram Micro’s Trust X Alliance partner community are reporting record growth within the data center category due to the market’s move to work from anywhere.

