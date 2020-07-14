InMotion Hosting announced the corporate sponsorship of the OpenStack Foundation. The company also announced that the InMotion Hosting team uses OpenStack daily and invests their time and experience in helping locate and report bugs. The company also stated that they want to provide a private cloud alternative to the public cloud, outline approachable implementation paths, provide robust documentation, and make OpenStack more generally accessible through Flex Metal Cloud product.

Flex Metal Cloud

According to the announcement, Flex Metal Cloud users will be able to safely and quickly deploy small but scalable private clouds in a production-ready environment with Motion Hosting support team assistance. According to the announcement, the company believes that a private cloud must not be limited to technical adepts and certified professionals. Todd Robinson, InMotion Hosting co-founder and President stated,