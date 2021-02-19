InoCloud has joined the Innovations for Digital Infrastructure (I4DI), a partnership of innovative global technology leaders. I4DI provides freedom and openness similar to Open Compute to the European HPC market. The consortium brings together companies in storage, networking, rack manufacturing, power, software, services and telecommunications spaces. They collaborate to transform the entire EU region from an importer of data center and supercomputer technologies to an innovative leader in research for worldwide AI and HPC solutions.

To build cost-effective cloud infrastructure in Slovakia

InoCloud’s technology and complete software security for the data center of the future further enables I4DI to build a modern, cost-effective cloud infrastructure in Slovakia to support the latest industry trends throughout the region.

InoCloud co-founder and managing partner of IPM Group Adrian Vyčítal, said,

“With an annual increase in the required capacity by 15 percent, cloud systems will consume 20 percent of the planet’s energy in 2025. In 2040, if something does not change, it will be up to 40 percent. However, this trend already has visible effects in the form of increasing amounts of CO2 emissions in the atmosphere, as it is necessary for each large data center to build its own power plant.”

InoCloud joins a growing roster of I4DI members, including founding companies PosAm, Towercom, IPM Group and Tachyum, and partners Seagate, VNET and World Wide Technology Inc. (WWT). I4DI already constitutes a partnership with Slovak Academy of Sciences (SAV), Ministry of Investment, Regional Development and Informatization (MIRRI), within the National Supercomputing Center (NSCC).

