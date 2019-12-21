Intel has announced that it has acquired Israel-based developer of programmable deep leaning accelerators for data centers.

Intel announced that it has acquired Habana Labs for $2 billion. The combination strengthens Intel’s artificial intelligence (AI) portfolio and accelerates its efforts. In 2019, Intel expects to generate over $3.5 billion in AI-driven revenue, up more than 20 percent year-over-year. Intel also announced that Habana will remain an independent business unit and will continue to be led by its current management team and it will report to Intel’s Data Platforms Group, home to Intel’s broad portfolio of data center-class AI technologies.

Unmatched performance and efficiency

Navin Shenoy, executive vice president and general manager of the Data Platforms Group at Intel said:

“This acquisition advances our AI strategy, which is to provide customers with solutions to fit every performance need. More specifically, Habana turbo-charges our AI offerings for the data center with a high-performance training processor family and a standards-based programming environment to address evolving AI workloads. We know that customers are looking for ease of programmability with purpose-built AI solutions, as well as superior, scalable performance on a wide variety of workloads and neural network topologies. That’s why we’re thrilled to have an AI team of Habana’s caliber with a proven track record of execution joining Intel. Our combined IP and expertise will deliver unmatched computing performance and efficiency for AI workloads in the data center.”

David Dahan, CEO of Habana said:

“We have been fortunate to get to know and collaborate with Intel given its investment in Habana, and we’re thrilled to be officially joining the team. Intel has created a world-class AI team and capability. We are excited to partner with Intel to accelerate and scale our business. Together, we will deliver our customers more AI innovation, faster.”

