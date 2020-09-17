At Baidu World 2020, Intel and Baidu executives talked about the trends of intelligent infrastructure and intelligent computing and shared details of the two companies’ strategic vision. Intel announced a series of collaborations with Baidu in artificial intelligence (AI), 5G, data center, and cloud computing infrastructure.

Innovative technology expertise

The latest 3rd generation Intel Xeon Scalable processor with built-in BFloat16 instruction set supports Baidu’s optimization of the Paddle framework. Furthermore, Intel and Baidu are working to drive ecosystem maturity of 48V rack servers based on Intel Xeon Scalable processors. Their goal is to promote the full adoption of 48V in the future based on the next-generation Xeon Scalable processor.

Zhenyu Hou, corporate vice president of Baidu, said,

“Baidu and Intel are both extremely focused on technology innovation and have always been committed to promoting intelligent transformation through innovative technology exploration. In the wave of new infrastructure, Baidu continues to deepen its collaboration with Intel to seize opportunities in the AI industry and bring more value to the industry, society and individuals.”

Additionally, to improve virtualization and workload performance, Intel and Baidu are deploying Smart NIC innovations based on Intel SoC FPGAs and Intel Ethernet 800 Series adapter. This network interface card deployment increases port speed, optimize network load, create an efficient bare metal and virtualization environment for the Baidu AICloud.

In terms of 5G and edge computing, Intel and Baidu are using the capabilities of the OpenNESS (Open Network Edge Services Software) toolkit developed by Intel, and Baidu IME (Intelligent Mobile Edge). For low-latency applications.

