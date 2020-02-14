Intel has released Cloud-Hypervisor 0.5 with support for Kata Containers and interrupts management implementation and more.

After ongoing works of Intel’s open-source group on Cloud-Hypervisor as a Rustlang-written hypervisor for modern Linux VMs and building off the shoulders of Google’s CrosVM, Firecracker, and Rust-VMM, Cloud-Hypervisor 0.5 was released on 7 February. Now, Cloud-Hypervisor 0.5 integrates support for Kata Containers, formerly Clear Containers, another Intel-led initiative.

Support for Kata Containers

Cloud-Hypervisor also supports virtual machine dynamic resizing, multi-queue multi-threaded paravirtualization. Particularly, Intel improved their interrupt management implementation by introducing an Interrupt Manager framework, based on the currently on-going rust-vmm/vm-device crates discussions which make the code cleaner.

Furthermore, for better developer experience, with the new tool dev_cli script users and contributors can build and test Cloud Hypervisor through a containerized environment.