Fully managed software-defined cloud interconnect services provider, InterCloud and Western European bandwidth infrastructure company, euNetworks have signed a pan-European agreement for bandwidth infrastructure services. This agreement will supply InterCloud with a multi-100Gbps core backbone capacity across Europe and will activate connectivity to over 420 data centers. InterCloud’s cloud-native platform also will be enhanced with euNetworks’ Cloud Connect solution, delivering direct access to all the key cloud platforms.

DevNetOps experience

InterCloud’s customers will benefit from the unique experience of a DevNetOps journey with the development of the software integration between the InterCloud platform and the euNetworks infrastructure. Benjamin Ryzman, Chief Technology Officer of InterCloud said,

“With ever-growing requirements for performance and bandwidth from our customers, we decided that now was the right time to set up a future proof agreement with a network services partner capable of supporting these needs. We have been using euNetworks successfully for key backbone and last mile circuits. The proven performance, the support and expertise of the euNetworks team as well as the capabilities of their infrastructure were key in our decision to entrust them with our European expansion.”

Kevin Dean, Chief Marketing Officer of euNetworks said,