IT strategic service provider and Premier Consulting Partner in the AWS Partner Network, InterVision, announced its Cloud Cost Optimization Service. The new service is backed by a guarantee to identify a minimum of 30% savings for clients with $20,000 or more in monthly AWS spend. The new service is a standalone offering and a part of the company’s Cloud Migration Lifecycle Assurance program.

InterVision’s new service aims to help medium-sized and enterprise organizations to simplify the complexity of cloud adoption. The one-time billable service is typically delivered in less than six weeks and provides almost immediate ROI. Cloud Optimization Service provides a comprehensive approach delivered in the following key pillars:

Architecture and Governance: Aligns client workloads to AWS Well Architected Framework guidelines in infrastructure, compute, storage, and data transfer while implementing governance best practice to accurately track and control costs.

Financial Operations (FinOps) : Ensures clients are receiving all possible benefits of existing AWS savings programs and credits while driving additional savings through InterVision’s proprietary portfolio or reserved instances.

Cloud Cost Optimization Dashboard : Provides clear billing and savings summaries, commitment breakdowns, and accurate forecasting, enabling better resource and cost management.

John Gray, CTO, InterVision, said,

“As an APN Premier Consulting Partner, InterVision has a decade of experience helping organizations simplify their cloud operations. By combining this experience with our FinOps professionals and customizable savings dashboard, InterVision can guarantee dramatically more savings than competitive offerings or a DIY approach.”

