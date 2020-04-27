Interxion has announced the construction of a major expansion project in Paris. The Interxion Paris Digital Park has access to up to 85 megawatts of customer available power. This development is a strategic expansion of PlatformDIGITAL in France. When once fully built, it will accommodate four data centers spanning a total of approximately 40,000 square meters of equipped space.

To open in late 2021

Interxion’s eighth data center in Paris (PAR8) will be completed in three phases. PAR8 will have 9,600 square meters of equipped space and 19 MW of customer available power when fully built out. The first phase of PAR8 is expected to open in late 2021. David Ruberg, Chief Executive Officer of Interxion, said,

“We continue to experience solid demand across our pan-European footprint, with the cloud and content platform providers continuing to expand their presence in the key European cities. Interxion Paris Digital Park meets the key requirements of local and international customers with access to dense network connectivity, available power and line of sight to substantial expansion capacity and will keep us at the forefront of the Paris market opportunity.”

Interxion has data centers in European cities like Zurich, Vienna, Madrid, Paris. Paris Data Centers (Par7) offers colocation in cabinets, cages and private rooms, rapidly installed cross-connects, direct access to Microsoft Azure, and dedicated support.