Involta announced the addition of VMware’s SD-WAN (software-defined wide area networking) product to its progressive solution portfolio. Involta-managed SD-WAN accelerates enterprise digital transformations with redundant connectivity that ensures constant network uptime and provides enhanced traffic management capabilities.

Involta is partnering with VMware to provide a best-in-class SD-WAN solution. VMware SD-WAN delivers assured business-critical application performance, ease of deployment, and a consistent and more secure user experience for enterprises of all sizes. In addition, VMware SD-WAN enables zero-touch deployment with automation and business policy-based orchestration.

Its dynamic multipath optimization (DMPO) aggregates all available circuits with per-packet link steering and on-demand remediation to achieve optimal performance of even demanding, real-time applications over any transport. From a digital transformation perspective, SD-WAN provides a multitude of benefits, including:

Centralized Management

Increased Network Uptime

Branch Connectivity

Cloud-First Migration Strategies

Cloud Connectivity

Advanced Security

Network Management

Application Control

Network control into customers

“VMware SD-WAN helps solve many challenges for Involta customers, and we’re excited to enhance our service offering to include Involta-managed SD-WAN,” said Bruce Lehrman, Involta Co-Founder and CEO. “We’re putting network control back into our customers’ hands and helping them gain the resiliency they require to drive success in increasingly competitive markets.”

Secure and cost-effective connectivity method

VMware’s SD-WAN, delivered with Involta’s commitment to security and business continuity, provides more network management capabilities and resiliency than traditional multiprotocol label switching (MPLS) or leased lines. Involta’s data centers already operate from a foundation of secure network connectivity, with existing Internet, point-to-point circuit, MPLS, and dedicated fiber connections.

Bringing Involta-managed SD-WAN into the portfolio adds a secure and cost-effective connectivity method with central management, simplified equipment deployment, and the ability to monitor and optimize traffic for mission-critical applications.

VMware SD-WAN is a core component

“VMware SD-WAN is a foundational component of the VMware SASE (secure access service edge) platform,” said Abe Ankumah, Senior Director, Marketing and Partnerships, SD-WAN and SASE business, VMware. “Together, Involta and VMware will help enterprises transition to a modern network that is flexible, more secure and ready for a work-from-anywhere world.”

