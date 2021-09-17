Involta appointed three new leaders to embrace the company’s culture and brand value of People Who Deliver. Each individual has been instrumental in leading teams, initiatives, and innovation to help accelerate the company’s growth.

To meet ever-expanding customer needs

The three members will meet ever-expanding customer needs and deliver industry-leading hybrid IT, cloud, edge, and cybersecurity solutions. Josh Holst, Vice President of Cloud Services; Mark Cooley, Vice President of Security and Compliance; David Humes II, Director of Product are the new three Involta leaders.

Bruce Lehrman, Co-Founder and CEO at Involta, said,

“Creating a culture that supports internal professional growth has been fundamental to our success. These individuals have and will continue to help amplify Involta’s capabilities from multiple angles, ensuring we continue to innovate, refine, and deliver solutions to meet the digital economy’s demands. Today, Involta is more advantageously poised to deliver exceptional quality and customer care through our cloud solutions, growing data center portfolio, managed security services, edge deployments, and beyond to our customers across manufacturing, healthcare, and finance.”

Recently, Holst was instrumental in the company’s KLAS rating and review for its excellence in partial healthcare IT outsourcing. As Vice President of Security and Compliance, Cooley is committed to continuing the mission of Involta’s Security Program, expanding the company’s protective offerings, and developing a more excellent security awareness training to deliver the ultimate peace of mind for customers.

Humes will redefine Involta’s product culture by finding innovative ways to launch and develop new solutions while improving and enhancing existing products as Director of Product Management. David Humes II, Director of Product at Involta, talked about his new role saying,

“Working at a company that puts innovation first, I want to solve challenges by applying an innovative approach to deliver solutions in ways that customers never imagined — and in ways that wholly benefit their businesses. We will become more closely intertwined with customers, industry leaders and partners to transform their evolution with impactful, cutting-edge solutions. I am excited to drive this customer-focused growth forward as Involta develops emerging services across edge, multi-cloud management, and SD-WAN.”

