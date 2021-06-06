CRN announces its top 500 solution providers list annually, ranking the leading IT channel partner organizations across North America by revenue. The 2021 list represents a remarkable combined revenue of over $403 billion, underscoring the immense impact and influence these leading partners, such as Involta, have on the IT industry today.

Enterprises require efficient strategies

As cloud migrations and digital transformation initiatives continue to increase, enterprises require a modern, yet secure approach to create more agile and efficient IT strategies. Additionally, organizations seek solution providers with a progressive portfolio of products, services, and partners to meet today’s complex demands while keeping IT projects on track. Inclusion on CRN’s Solution Provider 500 further bolsters Involta’s capabilities to empower organizations to innovate and stay competitive in an ever-changing landscape.

Bruce Lehrman, CEO of Involta said,

“Involta continues to lead the way when it comes to next-generation technologies and solutions, and we’re honored to be included on this renowned list of providers once again This past year was challenging in many ways, yet our team worked diligently to strengthen Involta’s channel partnerships and develop new services to meet the growing needs of our clients. Involta will continue its focus on enabling enterprises with the latest solutions so they can scale and digitally transform.”

The complete 2021 Solution Provider 500 list is available online at www.CRN.com/SP500, and a sample from the list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine.

