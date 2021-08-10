CRN has ranked Involta on the 2021 Fast Growth 150 list. This prestigious recognition honors the fastest-growing North American technology integrators, solution providers, and IT consultants for their significant growth and meaningful performance over the previous two years.

Delivering better outcomes and experiences

The IT channel’s ecosystem of solution providers delivers innovative services to keep businesses connected while empowering digital transformation initiatives. Involta stays ahead of the curve by developing customized solutions to meet enterprise requirements across critical verticals such as healthcare, manufacturing, and financial services.

Bruce Lehrman, Co-Founder and CEO of Involta said,

“To receive this honor amid disruptive times is a testament to our team’s ability to innovate and deliver superior infrastructure and services no matter how complex the challenges or landscape may be. Involta’s partnerships in the IT channel have never been stronger, and we look forward to working together to enable transformation from the core to the edge at scale, delivering better outcomes and experiences for our customers.”

Involta expanded its Cleveland and Pittsburgh facilities with the strategic acquisition of a data center in Canton, Ohio, from SecureData 365.

“In today’s unpredictable world, the pace of change within the IT channel is happening at breakneck speed. CRN’s 2021 Fast Growth 150 list highlights industry-leading companies within the IT channel and their ability to outpace an ever-evolving market. The prominent companies on this year’s list serve as an inspiration, setting an admirable level of excellence for their peers to follow. We are thrilled to honor these industry-leading professionals and wish them continued success for the foreseeable future,”

said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company.

