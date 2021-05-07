Cloud computing company iomart Group has appointed Andrew Sinclair as Head of Product to spearhead the development of new products and services. For the past two years, Andrew has been leading an internal transformation program for iomart. He will now oversee the strategic development of new products and services to help customers design their digital workplace and implement cloud transformation projects.

More than 10 years of experience in cloud

This additional appointment follows the recent promotion of Neil Christie to Chief Operating Officer and the external hire of Sharon Mars Leach as Chief Marketing Officer.

Reece Donovan, CEO, talked about the appointment, saying,

“We are focused on creating and delivering the right services and expertise to help our customers adapt to the challenges they face. With his deep understanding of the computing and cloud landscape, and his customer-first approach, I am very pleased to have Andy overseeing the development and maintenance of a set of innovative products and services as we continue to move our business forward.”

With more than 10 years of experience working in cloud computing and leading engineering teams, Andrew Sinclair will work closely with customers and iomart’s strategic commercial partners to ensure the company can support the market’s changing needs.

Headquartered in Glasgow, Scotland, iomart provides managed cloud and security services to businesses and organizations of all sizes from data centers it owns and operates across the UK. From colocation to all types of cloud, security, connectivity and digital workplace consultancy, iomart helps its customers overcome complex IT challenges so they can focus on what’s most important to them.

See more Cloud Computing News