IONOS is teaming up with IONOS to offer increased digital sovereignty, allowing customers to customize and add additional functionality under full control.

Nextcloud customers can now use their data and applications on the IONOS infrastructure, which gives them complete control over their data. Both companies are headquartered in Germany, thus users receive maximum protection against access based on the US CLOUD Act. In addition, the two companies rely on open source and thus differ from the major US providers. In the coming months, the two companies want to further deepen the partnership and promote greater data sovereignty awareness.

Greater data sovereignty awareness

Frank Karlitschek, CEO of Nextcloud said,

“Data sovereignty is an essential requirement for many customers when using cloud services to protect trade secrets. This applies to customers from the public sector as well as the private sector.”

Achim Weiß, CEO of IONOS said,

“As German providers, IONOS and Nextcloud guarantee their users the sovereignty over their data – we rule out access by third parties as permitted by the US CLOUD Act. Our cooperation, therefore, gives Nextcloud customers the legal security they need. The consistent use of open standards ensures transparency. Anyone can view the code at any time, check it for security gaps and change it if necessary. Moreover, only on an open-source basis is it easy to link data and applications with other systems.” “Many companies and government agencies are putting much of their data in the hands of cloud providers from the USA. Nextcloud and IONOS want to work together to raise awareness of the fact that sensitive data, in particular, is better off with European providers.”

