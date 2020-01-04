Iron Mountain in constructing its second data center in Manassas with a $225 million investment.

Iron Mountain is expanding its data center campus in Prince William County. The company is investing $225 million for the construction and the construction will be finished in the first quarter of 2020. When the project is ready to start, it will provide jobs for 50 employees. The county board granted $500,000 in water and sewer availability fee credits as an incentive for the data center project. The first phase of the campus worth $100 million.

Growing popularity of cloud computing

With the growing popularity of cloud computing, IoT, and big data, third-party IT infrastructure is gaining popularity. To meet the needs, Iron Mountain already expanded its presence in Singapore with its multi-tenant data center facility. Christina Winn, the executive director of the Prince William County Economic Development Department said:

“Data center model brings more jobs into Prince William County and is beneficial for the industry, taxpayers and commuters.”

Mark Kidd, executive vice president and general manager of Iron Mountain Data Centers also said:

“By developing additional capacity in Manassas, we will be able to continue to provide our customers with purpose-built, enterprise-class data center capacity to solve their evolving IT architecture challenges.”

