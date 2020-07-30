iseek, the Australian owned cloud, data center and connectivity provider, is set to deliver the first Australian Signals Directorate (ASD) certified Protected Cloud Services in Queensland, enabling critical data to be held closer to clients and end-users.

Partnership with state government’s network

The Federal Government recently committed to a $1.35 billion strategy to develop Australia’s cybersecurity industry because of recent breaches of citizen’s data and growing fears over cybersecurity. iseek will leverage its established North Queensland Regional Data Centre and partnership with state government-owned QCN data backhaul network to provide telecommunications services to regional Queensland.

iseek founder and Managing Director Jason Gomersall said,

“Australians have a reasonable expectation that their data is safe and secure and that they can rely on privacy of sensitive information. Our new Protected Cloud is certified to the highest levels in accordance with ASD requirements and can be leveraged by regional organisations to ensure that they keep customer’s data safe, secure and local, not just within Australia but within their region.”

iseek is planning to be a direct enabler for the recently announced AustCyber’s national network of cybersecurity innovation nodes, including the establishment of a node in North Queensland.

Building secure local digital infrastructure is a complex and challenging activity. Regional organizations now have access to world-class, highly secure ASD Protected Cloud Services in North Queensland and no longer need to struggle with information security compliance, according to Mr. Gomersall.