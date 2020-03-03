Income from cloud hosting services not taxable under the head Royalty, in Mumbai, according to The Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT).

Rackspace, the assessee, is a company incorporated in and a tax resident of the USA. The company offers managed dedicated and cloud computing services. For their cloud hosting services, they are accused of failing to file the return of income for AY 2010-11 and certain transactions seen in the network management system database led to believe that the income has skipped taxation in accordance with provisions of Section 147 of the Income Tax Act.

Rackspace doesn’t have physical access to servers

To counter this claim, Rackspace said that the cloud hosting services was not taxable as ‘royalties’ under Article 12 of the India-US tax treaty as the customers do not operate the equipment or have physical access to or control over the equipment used by the assessee to provide cloud support services and do not make available technical knowledge, experience, skill, know-how, etc., to its Indian customers.

In addition to this defense, the cloud support services are not in the nature of managerial, technical or consultancy services and consequently do not constitute fees for included services within the meaning of Article 12 of the India-USA Double Tax Avoidance Agreement (DTAA). The assessee also added that revenues earned on account of cloud hosting services constitute business profits and since it did not have Permanent Establishment (PE) in India under Article 5 of the DTAA, the same would not be subject to tax in India under the provisions of Article 7(1) of the DTAA.

In accordance with the decision of the DRP, the bench comprising of Judicial member Amarjit Singh and Accountant member M.Balaganesh said that Rackspace’s income from cloud hosting services is not taxable under ‘Royalty’ because of not having any physical control over the servers: