Network and cloud automation company Itential announced at ONUG Spring 2021 the general availability of its cloud-native network automation solution, the Itential Automation Platform. The new solution is designed to help reduce the operational burden for enterprises and accelerate network automation initiatives.

Cloud-managed network automation platform

The fully managed services offering extends the capabilities of its platform to a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) business model to make it easier for enterprise organizations to maintain network compliance, reduce manual operations, and simplify network management associated with automating physical and cloud network infrastructure.

Itential’s solution provides a low-code interface. The Itential Automation Platform allows network teams to simplify and accelerate network operations, configuration management, and compliance automation. It also offers easy extensibility and consumption for enterprise organizations, a decreased total cost of ownership (TCO), reduction in operational burden, and accelerated time to value. Chris Wade, CTO, Itential, said,

“As organizations continue to shift and expand their operations in the cloud, they realize the additional support needed to ensure their networks are operating at their best. Properly analyzing this need, the cloud-native Itential Automation Platform can now provide customers with push-button deployments of our products, not only making it much easier to get up and running with network automation but helping to make it a priority for organizational growth.”

