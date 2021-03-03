itopia announced an additional $5.3 million in funding to expand its operations and product portfolio to meet unprecedented global demand for its SaaS cloud management platform. Ocean Azul Partners, Hunt Holdings are some of the investors. itopia has raised $14.5 million to date with the latest funding.

Launching a new product in this year

The company expanded its sales and marketing activity and invested in product innovation to meet the needs of the world’s fast-growing remote workforce in 2020, as the global workforce began working remotely in vast numbers due to Covid-19. itopia plans to launch a new product for software development teams later this year.

Jon Lieberman, Co-founder and CEO at itopia, said,

“For employers who adopt the model, it becomes a competitive advantage enabling them to scout and recruit the best talent in the world regardless of where they live. This new funding has enabled itopia to build an impressive team of cloud-first technologists to achieve the milestones we crossed in 2020. We plan to use this new funding to expand our team with the best talent out there to launch new product offerings to further extend our position as a global leader.”

itopia’s primary orchestration and automation capabilities enable the rapid deployment of desktops and apps on Google Cloud Platform (GCP). Its cloud-native, purpose-built solution for GCP delivers the highest performance and easiest to manage a workspace, leveraging GCP’s industry-leading cloud infrastructure.

