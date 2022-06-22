Built on Linux, TrueNAS SCALE supports Scale-out OpenZFS with Open Source economics along with Docker Containers, Kubernetes, KVM, and the platform. In the four months since its release, more than 20,000 users have tested “Angelfish,” the second significant update to TrueNAS SCALE. For scale-out storage, virtual machine, and container workloads, this update adds high availability on TrueNAS M-Series systems. The other controller can dependably offer all services in the event that a storage controller malfunctions or must be taken offline for maintenance.

Running on a single node

For compatibility with public cloud storage, TrueNAS SCALE provides SMB, Gluster, and NFS File Sharing, iSCSI Block Storage, S3 Object API integration, and Cloud Sync. With the addition of SMB clustering, clients have access to hundreds of petabytes of storage space and terabits of bandwidth per second by connecting to the cluster via any SMB node located throughout the cluster.

As requirements change, TrueNAS SCALE can be set up to run on a single node and then scale out to several clustered nodes. The most recent blog post on TrueNAS SCALE clustering contains more information on the options for clustering. TrueCommand 2.2 is also now available for testing ahead of its planned release in mid-July 2022 to begin managing clusters. TrueCommand is software that can be deployed on-premises or in a globally accessible cloud for managing fleets of TrueNAS Open Source and Enterprise systems.

Pricing and availability

TrueCommand 2.2 has been enhanced to make use of the additional TrueNAS SCALE APIs and clustered SMB with wizards for creating SMB clusters. Additional improvements include a reworked statistics engine for added performance, improved certificate handling for added simplicity, and improved middleware for better error handling and testing frameworks.

TrueNAS is available as Open Storage software that is downloadable at no cost or as TrueNAS appliances for a turnkey experience with enterprise-grade features and support. Despite industry-wide global supply chain issues, iXsystems has the inventory to deliver complete TrueNAS appliances to customers within weeks.

Kris Moore, SVP of Engineering of iXsystems said,

“We have seen widespread adoption by Linux admins and have received great feedback as TrueNAS SCALE matures. With the addition of capabilities that are interesting to both personal and IT use cases, we look forward to seeing momentum build further among Open Source users and Enterprise customers.”