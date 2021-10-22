JumpCloud announced that it has raised a total of $225 million for the Series F round. The company aims to accelerate the SMBs’ adoption of its modern directory platform. Series F round investors believe that organizations should move faster to solve growing challenges faced by IT, specifically limitations and risks caused by legacy Microsoft directories and try to solve them with multiple point solutions.

Modern directory platform

The round was led by Sapphire Ventures, including an additional strategic investment from Atlassian Ventures, CrowdStrike Falcon Fund, NTT Docomo Ventures, Inc., STEADFAST Capital Ventures, Waterman Ventures, and OurCrowd. Series F included participation from Owl Rock, Whale Rock Capital, Sands Capital, and Endeavor Catalyst.

Existing investors General Atlantic, funds and accounts managed by BlackRock, and H.I.G. Growth Partners also participated in the financing. With the additional $66 million funding, the funding round was closed at $225 million and brings the total capital raised to more than $400 million and the company’s value to $2.625 billion. Rajat Bhargava, CEO of JumpCloud said,

“Atlassian and CrowdStrike share our vision for delivering IT teams a modern directory platform that simplifies how they secure their organizations and Make Work Happen. Across each of our customer bases, IT teams are looking for an alternative to Microsoft for managing and securing infrastructure. With this new investment, we can do deep integration work with both Atlassian and CrowdStrike to make JumpCloud’s open, cloud directory the obvious choice for all our customers.”

