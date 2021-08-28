JumpCloud announced the general availability of JumpCloud Protect, a one-touch multi-factor authentication solution. It allows IT admins to deploy and enforce MFA that is simple and fast for end users. The application is available for both iOS and Android platforms.

One-touch frictionless authentication

JumpCloud Protect allows IT admins to achieve:

Improved security : JumpCloud Protect adds a secondary security layer to prevent unauthorized access to an organization’s network, customer data, tools, and more, giving IT admins and organizations peace of mind.

Financial cost savings : JumpCloud Protect is included with all bundle packages and the Cloud MFA a la Carte offering at no extra cost, eliminating the need to pay for additional licensing for this kind of functionality.

Vendor consolidation : Admins will no longer have to manage third-party MFA or authenticator apps. JumpCloud Protect is natively combined with the JumpCloud Directory Platform.

Enhanced Conditional Access authentication policies : For customers of JumpCloud’s Platform Plus package, JumpCloud Protect adds an extra layer of security by providing an integrated MFA solution with the package’s Conditional Access Policies , triggering verification of an identity based upon a variety of parameters, such as device trust, location, network trust, and application-specific step-up challenges.

A simplified end user experience : Traditional MFA methods, such as the insertion of six digit token numbers into authentication fields, are often viewed as cumbersome for end users. JumpCloud Protect provides a one-touch authentication method to support employee convenience when challenged with verifying their identity.

Integrated visibility to validate compliance requirements : IT admins can audit JumpCloud Protect enrollment and authentication events using Directory Insights to validate compliance status against their corporate security policies and external and regulatory compliance frameworks.

Jagadeesh Kunda, chief product officer at JumpCloud said,

“IT teams today are working hard to implement Zero Trust Security models that provide employees secure access to the resources they need to do their jobs. But with the continued shifts in work models due to COVID, increasing threats from cyberattacks, and user reluctance to adopt anything but the simplest authentication tools, providing secure access is incredibly difficult. The addition of JumpCloud Protect to the JumpCloud directory platform gives IT a new layer of security that extends MFA beyond cloud applications, to on-premise applications, Mac, Windows, and Linux desktops, VPN and wireless networks, and servers. This is a game changer for IT teams that do not want the complexity and cost associated with managing different vendors for single sign on, device management and MFA.”

