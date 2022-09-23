Juniper Networks announced Apstra Freeform, the newest expansion to its multivendor data center automation and assurance platform.

Apstra Freeform aims to unify experiences across vendors and automate key data center workflows as the single source of truth for data center configuration.

Apstra delivers consistent, reliable data center operations through continuously validated, intent-driven blueprints across multiple vendors.

Secure and AI-driven networks provider, Juniper Networks announced additional versatility and flexibility for data center operation with expansion to Apstra Software. With the expansion, the company’s enterprise, service provider, and cloud provider customers will be able to manage and automate their data center operations regardless of the topology and protocols used.

Versatility and flexibility

Juniper Networks states that organizations are facing architectural questions that will shape how they build their data centers and the sole sourcing will become multivendor. In this new era, the configuration will become intent-driven and root-cause identification and remediation will become automated. Juniper built the Apstra from the ground up as a solution for these challenges. Apstra Freedom focuses on unifying experiences across vendors and automating key data center workflows. Apstra’s capabilities enable a reliable user experience that encompasses the following key features:

New reference design covering any topology: With this new software release, Apstra simplifies IT operations by extending its intent-based networking capability to any protocol, any topology, and any network domain. Customers can now choose the architecture that fits their business needs while taking advantage of Apstra’s capabilities.

Value is now accessible to more customers: As part of this new release, Juniper is introducing a new Apstra licensing model. Freeform extends Apstra capabilities to significantly more use cases. Customers can now choose from three licensing tiers with the option to seamlessly upgrade at any time as needed.

« Apstra continues to emphasize the importance of reliable and consistent multivendor data center operations. With the introduction of Freeform, we are expanding operational efficiency further into the market. Freeform brings full control of the network design into the hands of data center operators, giving them complete flexibility and versatility. Without topology constraints, we are truly democratizing intent-based networking and allowing everyone to benefit from the best operational practices in the cloud era. »