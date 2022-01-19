Secure AI-driven networks provider, Juniper Networks announced that users can now fully deploy, configure, and operate the Session Smart Router technology via the Mist cloud and AI engine. The company also expanded the security capabilities of the Juniper SSR portfolio with enhanced IDS/IPS and URL filtering features.

Ease of deployment and secure operations

Juniper Networks also simplified setting up and running SSR with new cloud-ready appliances with Zero Touch Provisioning. The acquisition of 128 Technology enabled Juniper to bring AI-driven operations to its SSR solution with the Juniper Mist WAN Assurance cloud launch. It allowed the company to lower the cost of Day 2+ SD-WAN operations with powerful AI-driven features like service level expectations, predictive insights, anomaly detection, and automated troubleshooting.

Juniper Networks also extended Marvis, the company’s powered virtual network assistant, to cover SSR to provide help to IT teams, allowing them to quickly identify and fix network issues using natural language queries.

Juniper is also adding day 0/1 SSR operations into the Mist Cloud, including various configuration elements found in the current on-prem Session Smart Conductor, such as the definition and enforcement of routing and security policies, peer path configuration, and more. The full integration of SSR with the Mist Cloud and AI engine offers all the tools necessary to users for full lifecycle management of the entire branch networking stack.

Sudheer Matta, VP of products at Juniper Networks said,

« Juniper is executing on a simple vision, AI-driven operations deliver the best user experiences from client to cloud. Nowhere is this more important than in the WAN edge, so Juniper has put considerable energy into advancing the first truly AI-driven SD-WAN solution born in the modern cloud. SSR is key to this mission, as it brings unique simplicity, scale, security and performance to WAN edge environments. Combined with our award-winning wireless and wired portfolios driven by Mist AI, this enables the best end-to-end experiences across the board. »

See more Cloud Computing News