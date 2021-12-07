Juniper Networks is accelerating partner profitability with new partner program enhancements. The company stated that a new top-tier level of the partner program will be introduced starting January. Juniper Partner Advantage 2022 will also offer an improved learning experience allowing partners to expand their knowledge and benefit from the business growth opportunities.

Elite Plus partner level

JPA 2022 builds on the acquisition of Mist Technologies, 128 Technology, Apstra, and Netrounds. These acquisitions contributed to growth across all partner segments. Some of the new enhancements introduced with the partner engagement platform are expanded Champions communities for technical and sales roles, virtual workspaces for Juniper and partner sales collaboration, increased seller rewards, and a new elite partner tier.

Additional program highlights include:

A New Top Partner Level – Elite Plus: Juniper’s most dedicated partners can now qualify for a new top-tier in the partner program – Elite Plus. This new partner level offers superior support, investment and rewards, along with dedicated business development and demand generation resources.

Partner Communities: Expanded Champions program adds role-based journeys for both technical and sales professionals. Partners will gain access to continuous learning, virtual selling tools, a Communities forum, and collaborative workspaces, along with digital badges and rewards to recognize success, as well as access to demo platforms and events.

Virtual Sales Pods: Collaboration between Juniper and partners is critical to success. New virtual sales pods create a shared workspace for partners and Juniper experts to communicate in real-time on account plans, ongoing sales efforts and more, leading to faster sales cycles and enhanced conversion rates.

New Learning Academy Platform: In support of Communities and collaborative sales efforts, the Learning Academy will serve as a resource for new content and webinars to drive partner education and accelerate success.

Incentive Rewards: Building on the strong investment strategy from 2021, we will reward partners for partner-led and new opportunity deal registration, while providing boosters on software and for our Elite Plus partners.

Gordon Mackintosh, Vice President of Global Channel & Virtual Sales at Juniper Networks said,

« Juniper Networks is a partner-centric company, and the investments we’ve made in the program for 2022 will accelerate our strong partnerships and continue us all on the path of hyper-growth. We believe our acquisition strategy and innovations have created the most compelling portfolio of networking solutions available today. By bringing that spirit of innovation into the partner program, with a new elite tier and enhanced community, we plan to see rapid growth and expansion next year and beyond. »



