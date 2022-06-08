Secure and AI-driven networks provider, Juniper Networks announced that the company is expanding its SASE offering by adding Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) and advanced Data Loss Prevention (DLP) capabilities to its Juniper Secure Edge solution. Juniper became the first in the market to offer a full-stack SASE solution by combining its SD-WAN solution driven by Mist AI with visibility into both the edge and the data center.

New secure edge capabilities

Juniper is providing a secure and efficient way to adopt a SASE architecture by building on its Secure Edge solution, regardless of where they are in their SASE journey. Customers can also connect their SASE architecture at the edge to their Zero Trust data center architecture with the same management UI and single-policy framework. This removes breaks in visibility and gaps in security posture.

CASB and DLP allow users to secure SaaS applications. They also help prevent unwanted access, malware delivery and distribution, and data exfiltration. The newly introduced capabilities are part of Juniper’s Secure Edge cloud-delivered security solution managed by Security Director Cloud. It manages Zero Trust and SASE architectures with a single management portal that uses a single-policy framework. With the addition of new capabilities, customers can experience these key benefits:

Prevent unauthorized access to data residing in the cloud by allowing only validated users to have access. Data access control gives security teams the greatest visibility and control over SaaS applications, both sanctioned and unsanctioned, including data, usage, compliance, threat prevention, and access, which complements the suite of cloud-delivered security capabilities offered by Juniper Secure Edge.

Expand visibility for IT operations and security teams with DLP by creating identity-based micro-perimeters around users, SaaS applications, and the data within them, and keeping sensitive and confidential data within the organization safe.

Protect SaaS applications from compromise by controlling user actions on a granular level, scanning all existing and new files within SaaS applications for malware, and preventing the upload and download of the compromised files.

Take a stepwise approach to SASE . Organizations can leverage their existing SRX security policies and extend them to their SASE architecture with Secure Edge to meet the business needs of today and beyond, growing with them as they expand their SASE footprint. Whether they’re starting with SD-WAN or SSE or both, Juniper is the only vendor in the market today that provides organizations with both the flexibility they need and the simplicity they want.

Samantha Madrid, Group VP of Security Business & Strategy at Juniper Networks said,

« The biggest challenge with SASE solutions today is that they require organizations to abandon existing technology investments that are working for them, forcing them to start from scratch and rebuild Zero Trust principles into a new architecture. Now, with the addition of CASB and DLP, Juniper addresses these concerns with a full-stack SASE suite of capabilities that are flexibly adopted and deployed while extending Zero Trust principles already implemented across the network to the cloud. »