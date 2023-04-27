Juniper Networks announced that net revenues for the first quarter were $1.371.8 million, an increase of 17% year-over-year.

Secure and AI-driven networks solutions provider Juniper Networks reported the company’s financial results for the quarter that ended March 31, 2023, and provided its outlook for the three months ending June 30, 2023. Juniper Networks Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.22 per share to be paid on June 22, 2023, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on June 1, 2023.

Financial performance

According to the announcement, the company’s net revenues increased by 17% year-over-year. The company also stated that the shortage of components has improved in the last quarter but still results in extended lead times, as well as elevated logistics and component costs. Juniper Networks is still working on resolving supply chain challenges and have increased inventory levels and purchase commitments.

Net revenues were $1,371.8 million, an increase of 17% year-over-year and a decrease of 5% sequentially.

GAAP operating margin was 8.4%, an increase from 5.0% in the first quarter of 2022, and a decrease from 14.0% in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Non-GAAP operating margin was 14.8%, an increase from 11.8% in the first quarter of 2022, and a decrease from 19.1% in the fourth quarter of 2022.

GAAP net income was $85.4 million, an increase of 53% year-over-year, and a decrease of 53% sequentially, resulting in diluted net income per share of $0.26.

Non-GAAP net income was $156.6 million, an increase of 54% year-over-year, and a decrease of 27% sequentially, resulting in non-GAAP diluted net income per share of $0.48.

Balance sheet

Total cash, cash equivalents, and investments as of March 31, 2023 were $1,191.0 million, compared to $1,668.9 million as of March 31, 2022, and $1,230.0 million as of December 31, 2022.

Cash flows provided by operations for the first quarter of 2023 were $191.5 million, compared to $193.1 million in the first quarter of 2022, and $119.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Days sales outstanding in accounts receivable was 70 days in the first quarter of 2023, compared to 65 days in the first quarter of 2022, and 76 days in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Capital expenditures were $42.1 million, and depreciation and amortization expense was $48.6 million during the first quarter of 2023.

Juniper Networks’ guidance for the quarter ending June 30, 2023 is as follows:

Revenue will be approximately $1,410 million, plus or minus $50 million.

Non-GAAP gross margin will be approximately 58.0%, plus or minus 1.0%.

Non-GAAP operating expenses will be approximately $590 million, plus or minus $5 million.

Non-GAAP operating margin will be approximately 16.2% at the mid-point of revenue guidance.

Non-GAAP tax rate will be approximately 19.0%.

Non-GAAP net income per share will be approximately $0.54, plus or minus $0.05. This assumes a share count of approximately 328 million shares.

Rami Rahim, CEO of Juniper Networks said,

« We experienced strong revenue results during the March quarter, delivering year-over-year growth across all customer solutions and all geographies. Despite market uncertainties, I remain confident in our strategy and our ability to deliver another year of healthy revenue growth based on the momentum we are seeing with our customers, the continued strength of our backlog, and the improvements we are seeing with respect to supply. »